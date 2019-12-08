By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 8, 2019

Authorities say one man was killed and another wounded in an early morning shooting in New Jersey.

NJ.com reports that responding officers found both victims with gunshot wounds at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Paterson.

The Passaic County prosecutor’s office says 38-year-old Richard Henry was pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year-old man was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately announced.

