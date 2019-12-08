BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the body of a man found in the trunk of a car in New Jersey.

Bayonne police responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. Saturday on a report of possible criminal activity. Responding officers found an unresponsive male in the trunk of a Lincoln Town Car, the Hudson County prosecutor’s office said Sunday.

The victim, identified as Michael Rumberger, 34, of Jersey City, had head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene at about 11 p.m. Saturday, prosecutors said. The cause and manner of death are pending an investigation by the regional medical examiner’s office.

No arrests were immediately announced. The county prosecutor’s homicide unit and local police are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call investigators.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.