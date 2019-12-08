By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 8, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A 44-year-old Omaha woman is critically injured after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in midtown Omaha.

Omaha Police said Mandy Embury was injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on 52nd Street just south of Dodge Street.

Embury sustained a head injury in the crash that is considered life threatening.

TOP STORIES
Nancy Pelosi's hostage video
Devin Nunes 'definitely' taking legal action after phone records appear in impeachment report
Pensacola shooting 'looks like terrorism,' Trump national security adviser says

The vehicle that hit Embury did not stop.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide