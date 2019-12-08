By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 8, 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York woman has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a 51-year-old man Saturday night, police said.

Tiffany Allen, 43, of Buffalo, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

A Nissan Pathfinder was being driven in Buffalo when it struck a man just before 10:15 p.m. on the 600 block of Military Road.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was declared dead.

It could not immediately be determined if Allen had a lawyer.

