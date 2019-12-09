By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Connecticut on Sunday night, police said.

Bridgeport police responded to a reported shooting in the evening. Officers found Ty’quess Moore in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Moore was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Moore’s death marks the city’s 17th homicide of the year.

Capt. Brian Fitzgerald said detectives are trying to determine a motive for the shooting. No arrests have been announced.

The case remains under investigation.

