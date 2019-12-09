By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) - Two men died after shooting one another in Chicago, as one of them was taking his son to school Monday morning, authorities said.

Police said a man, 31, was shot several times in the chest and torso on the city’s south side while walking with his son, who was unhurt and ran to get help. The man returned fire, striking the other man, 24, in both legs.

Both were later pronounced dead at hospitals. Investigators have not said what led to the shootings.

The boy’s elementary school was about two blocks away from the scene of the shootings, authorities said.

