By MAURICIO SAVARESE - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

SAO PAULO (AP) - Brazilian police have arrested three people after home-made bombs were detonated at Mineirão Stadium as Cruzeiro was being relegated to the second division for the first time.

More fans suspected of violence, which included breaking seats, were being sought, police in Belo Horizonte said on Monday, a day after the game. Officers were still at the stadium collecting evidence.

Police added 13 people were taken to local hospitals for injuries inside and outside the stadium after Cruzeiro lost to Palmeiras 2-0.

TOP STORIES
FBI misled judges on Christopher Steele's truth record
Hillary Clinton emerges as top choice of Democratic voters in Harvard-Harris presidential poll
Impeachment fight flares at House Judiciary hearing: 'You weren't elected by anybody'

The match was ended early after the first home-made bomb exploded in the stands.

Cruzeiro, founded 98 years ago, needed to win in the last round of the Brazilian championship to have a chance of avoiding its first relegation.

Cruzeiro’s demotion was unexpected, but the slide began in May when the poor state of the club’s finances was revealed.

One of Cruzeiro’s stars is striker Fred, who played for Brazil and Lyon.

Last year, the team won the Brazilian Cup and, this year, it competed in the Copa Libertadores.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide