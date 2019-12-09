By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - A female suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting in Racine, police said Monday.

Officers are recommending the 38-year-old Racine woman face charges of first-degree intentional homicide.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence Friday afternoon. Officials said later the shooting was being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not identified the victim or released additional details about the case.

