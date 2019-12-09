Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg will open up his fundraising events to reporters and will soon release the names of people raising money for his campaign, his campaign manager announced Monday.

“From the start, Pete has said it is important for every candidate to be open and honest, and his actions have reflected that commitment,” said Buttigieg campaign manager Mike Schmuhl.

Mr. Schmul said that fundraisers for the South Bend, Indiana, mayor will be open to the press starting Tuesday, and that a list of campaign bundlers will be released “within the week.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a top 2020 Democratic presidential rival of Mr. Buttigieg, has recently pressed him to open up his fundraisers to reporters and disclose his bundlers.

Mr. Buttigieg’s announcement came a day after Ms. Warren’s campaign disclosed that she made close to $2 million in her past years of legal work.

The Buttigieg camp had fired back by saying Ms. Warren should disclose more of her tax returns that would presumably reveal more information about her past legal work.

“No other candidate for president has released the entirety of their tax returns since their education concluded,” Mr. Schmul said. “No other current candidate for president has released the names of people raising money for their campaign.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.