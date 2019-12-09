TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of a man and woman found dead inside a Tucson apartment in an apparent murder-suicide.

They say 27-year-old Andrew Mora and 27-year-old Nickole Armas were found dead in the Catalina Foothills home last Thursday.

The bodies were found after authorities went to the house to do a welfare check.

Sheriff’s officials say it appears Mora killed Armas before he took his own life.

Details about the couple’s relationship wasn’t immediately released Monday and sheriff’s officials say an investigation of the deaths remains ongoing.

