By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit woman was charged Monday with murder in the death of her 20-month-old son.

Rhionna Nichols, 20, was arraigned on murder, child abuse and torture charges. Prosecutors accused Nichols of causing head trauma that led to her son’s death.

She was jailed without bond, and it wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney.

Emergency medical workers were called to a home last Thursday, where they found the boy unconscious. They took him to a hospital, where he died.

Nichols’ next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20. More details about the case will be presented Dec. 27 at a preliminary examination, prosecutors said.

