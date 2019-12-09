By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) - The Dominican Republic will require visas for Venezuelans, who have moved to the country by the thousands amid an economic and humanitarian crisis, officials said Monday.

The measure goes into effect Dec. 16. Until then, Venezuelans will be able to travel to the Dominican Republic using only tourist cards that can be purchased in airports.

The Dominican Republic has seen waves of legal and illegal immigrants from Venezuela in recent years.

TOP STORIES
Hillary Clinton emerges as top choice of Democratic voters in Harvard-Harris presidential poll
Trump impeachment hearing becomes a shouting match
Pro-Trump protester ejected from House Judiciary Committee's impeachment hearing

A Venezuelan residents group estimates 30,000 citizens of that country are living in the Dominican Republic, virtually all illegally after overstaying their tourist permits.

Thousands of other Venezuelans travel to the Dominican Republic to purchase basic goods like medical supplies or use it as a stopping-off point as they emigrate to other countries.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide