President Trump on Monday endorsed a bipartisan compromise to tackle “surprise” medical bills that stun patients who are treated by doctors who happen to be out of their insurance networks.

Senators from both parties announced the deal over the weekend. House leaders from both parties said they are on board, too, giving the bill a good chance of becoming law.

The White House said Mr. Trump wants to see a final bill on his desk before New Year’s Day.

“This compromise reflects the input of doctors and hospitals and is the result of months of delicate work to reach a deal among congressional members and the White House that protects patients,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said. “Americans should not be surprised with huge medical bills when they are most vulnerable.”

The president made surprise medical billing a top priority last May. He said previous administrations failed to address what should have been a no-brainer since Americans of all stripes viewed the sky-high bills as fundamentally unfair.

For instance, some patients are rushed by ambulance to the emergency room at a hospital that isn’t within their insurance networks. A person having a heart attack, the reasoning goes, doesn’t have the time or wherewithal to carefully select the right facility.

The Capitol Hill effort got off to a fast start but got bogged down amid lobbying from special interests in the health care sector. Many pundits viewed it as yet another sign that Washington was unable to function.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, Louisiana Republican and Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Michael Bennet of Colorado on Sunday said they added an arbitration clause that will help health care providers and insurance plans settle their differences over medical bills.

“As our discussions continue around the final details, we are encouraged that we’re one step closer to giving patients these vital protections,” the senators said. “Patients have waited long enough, and we remain hopeful that we can get this done by the end of the year.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.