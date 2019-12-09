The Capital Times, Madison, Dec. 4

Scared conservatives seek to avoid defeat by purging voters

Add to the list of life’s certitudes - the one that begins with death and taxes - the absolute certainty that Wisconsin’s conservative charlatans will do everything in their power to suppress the vote. Under former Gov. Scott Walker and his Republican-controlled state Legislature, they gerrymandered legislative districts, enacted absurdly restrictive “voter ID” laws, and sought to restrict early voting.

The motive was obvious. They feared a fair fight. They understood that, in a high turnout election, the majority of voters would reject the snake oil they’re peddling. So they went big for suppression, gaming the rules in ways that were particularly damaging to minority turnout.

In 2016, it worked. “Denying the black vote is a national tradition, and was a key factor in the outcome of the 2016 presidential election,” explained Michael P. Jeffries, an associate professor of American studies at Wellesley College, in a 2018 review of voter suppression schemes. “A new voter ID law in Wisconsin led to the lowest voter turnout in the state in 20 years. A study published by the University of Wisconsin Elections Research Center affirmed that deterrence was especially high in Milwaukee and Dane counties, two Democratic strongholds, and that 8.3 percent of white registrants were deterred, compared to 27.5 percent of African-Americans.”

But it does not always work, and that scares the conservative charlatans. They know that there are election years when, even if they game the rules, even if they import massive amounts of money from out-of-state special interests, they can still get beat.

Consider what happened in 2018. Led by Walker, right-wing Republicans ran with plenty of money, media attention and, in several key races, the advantage of incumbency. Yet they lost contests for the U.S. Senate, for governor, for lieutenant governor, for attorney general, for state treasurer and for secretary of state.

Every Republican on last year’s statewide ballot lost. That was understandable, because the 2018 Republican slate was packed with conservative hucksters who had nothing to do with the winning Republicans of the past. While Republicans like Warren Knowles, Lee Sherman Dreyfus and Tommy Thompson won elections by reaching across lines of partisan and ideological division, the party’s 2018 slate was rigidly right-wing. Its members spouted conservative talking points from D.C. “think tanks” and campaign consultants - as opposed to messages that might appeal to Wisconsinites.

The only place where what has become of the Grand Old Party ran well was in legislative races, where their gaming of the rules could not be overcome. The Republicans kept control of the Legislature because their gerrymandering warped the map. While Democrats won 53 percent of the vote in Assembly races, Republicans retained a 63-36 advantage in the chamber.

Now that Democrats control the governorship, the Republicans won’t be able to protect themselves with extreme gerrymandering when legislative and congressional district lines are drawn based on the 2020 census. And President Trump’s troubles mean that things could go badly for them even before the redistricting process begins - as 2020, like 2018, could be a “blue wave” year. So they’re desperate.

Their latest scam reflects that desperation.

Conservatives are trying to force the state to purge almost a quarter million Wisconsinites from the voter rolls before the 2020 election. That’s a big deal because the 2016 election in Wisconsin was decided by just 22,000 votes for Republican Donald Trump, who then claimed the state’s 10 electoral votes.

Trump backers know the scandal-plagued president will have a hard time winning the state in a high-turnout 2020 election. So they have come up with an anti-democratic response to a “problem” that has already been addressed.

The lawsuit seeks to get a judge to “require the Wisconsin Elections Commission to deactivate the registrations of 234,000 voters from around Wisconsin if they do not respond within 30 days to notices sent by the Elections Commission in October confirming that they currently live at the address where they are registered to vote,” according to the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which explained, “The Elections Commission last spring determined that because inaccuracies in voter address information provided by the Wisconsin DMV caused voters to be left off the poll book, it would implement a 12-24-month-long process to confirm that those voters have not moved so their registrations are not mistakenly removed.”

The Elections Commission is attempting to address the issue in a responsible way. While we still think the broad threat of purging qualified voters needs more work, the longer process of review moves in the right direction. If the conservative lawsuit succeeds, however, the commission’s efforts will be thwarted. Then, based on “flawed, unreliable information,” the league said, “many voters could find their registration revoked even if they have not moved outside their municipality.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was right when he said, “We should spend our time in making it easier for people to vote rather than make it more difficult.” And we hope he will turn out to be right when he said, “I’m hopeful that that lawsuit is thrown out.”

That is a hope that every Wisconsinite should share because, as Erin Grunze, the league’s executive director, warned, “a purge right now would amount to voter suppression.”

___

The Journal Times of Racine, Dec. 4

Expungement of criminal records helps a person’s past stay in the past

A criminal conviction follows you around after you’ve served your time in that it harms your ability to find gainful employment. It becomes an extension of your sentence.

For nonviolent youthful offenders, expungement of their record is a way to enable their past to stay in the past.

State Senate Bill 39 would allow expungement for Non-violent Class H felonies including retail theft and possession of small amounts of drugs. SB 39 also removes the age limit and the requirement that expungement be done at sentencing. It would apply for an individual who has served their sentence and to individuals whose case is closed.

Wisconsin could, should stumbling blocks arise in the Senate, look south of the state line for a way to approach expungement. As detailed in a report in Monday’s Journal Times, in Illinois’ expungement system, not all charges are eligible for expungement, and once someone has served their time, they have to stay out of trouble for a defined period of time before they can qualify for expungement.

We recognize that there will be a need for some exceptions. An employer would want to know, for example, if a prospective employee in that company’s accounting or financial services departments committed a series of burglaries in which money was stolen.

One Illinois example Wisconsin should not follow is making expungement a costly process. In Monday’s report, Illinois state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, estimated it costs about $7,500 there. When Gordon-Booth brought together people with criminal records and lawyers working pro bono for an expungement summit, she said, “I opened the doors at 7:30; there were already 80, 90 people waiting in the rain. All of them were African American. It was obvious how the justice system had been impacting people.”

She described a 70-year-old man, presumably retired, who told her “I just want this off me.” One woman approached her and said since her expungement, she was able to become a certified nurse. Gordon-Booth said she’s seen grown men cry.

“Because they have another chance. It is life-changing,” she said. “Three years ago, when I was doing these events, I had an elected official tell me I was holding a party for felons. I said, ‘No, this is about second chances. This is about people who have paid their debt to society.’ “ For those who made a big mistake when they were young, and have paid the penalty, expungement is a way for our society to recognize that a person has turned his or her life around, and shouldn’t continue to be held back by the mistake made years ago.

The state Senate should pass SB 39 - the Assembly has already passed it - and Gov. Tony Evers should sign it into law.

___

Wisconsin State Journal, Dec. 4

School cops show again why they are needed

Two shootings in two days at Wisconsin high schools, plus a third incident involving a fake weapon, have startled much of the state.

Yet no lives were lost, and some may have been saved, which is reassuring.

State and local leaders should wait for more details before drawing too many conclusions. Investigations of gunfire at high schools in Waukesha and Oshkosh continue.

But this much is clear:

- The school districts were wise to employ professional police officers at their high schools to get to know - and protect - students and staff.

- Wisconsin schools are safer because of better security and training.

- More must be done to keep weapons out of the hands of young people.

A school resource officer at Waukesha South was alerted by a student Monday that another student had a handgun, investigators said.

The officer confronted the 17-year-old male student thought to have a handgun. The officer helped secured his classroom and got other students to safety, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said.

After initially refusing to remove his hands from his pockets, the 17-year-old pulled what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at officers, prompting an officer to shoot the student, police said. The student was in stable condition at a hospital. No one else was injured.

“A school resource officer and first responders helped prevent this event from potentially becoming even more tragic than it was,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “We thank them for their bravery and their service.”

He’s right, and we absolutely do.

Investigators said Tuesday the Waukesha student brought two pellet guns to school, pointed one at another student’s head, and later at officers. The pellet gun looked like a more powerful handgun.

Later Monday, Waukesha North was on lockdown after a similar report of a student with a gun. Officers found a facsimile gun at the home of a 15-year-old suspect, who was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, a school police officer at Oshkosh West shot a 16-year-old after the student stabbed the officer, according to investigators. Both were taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

Staff at both school districts quickly moved students behind locked or barricaded doors and away from windows with the lights off, according to multiple reports. Waukesha schools have used $1.2 million in state grants to install shatterproof film and alarms on doors, and to train staff on mental health and threats, according to WISN-TV (Ch. 12). District voters also paid for cameras and other security improvements in a referendum. Those measures help limit potential harm.

Wisconsin has made progress in protecting our schools from violence, but more precautions are needed, with officers staying in schools where they can quickly respond.

