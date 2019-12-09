One of the FBI’s big selling points for the Democratic Party-financed dossier is that its creator, Christopher Steele, had proven his veracity in previously providing information on a FIFA soccer scandal.

That is what the FBI told a judge to obtain a year’s worth of wiretaps on Trump associate Carter Page.

It turned out it wasn’t true, according to the Justice Department’s inspector general report.

Hardly any of Mr. Steele’s soccer information was corroborated. And none was used in court, contrary to what was attested to by FBI in its Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) application.

“According to the handling agent, he would not have approved the representation in the application because only ‘some’ of Steele’s prior reporting had been corroborated — most of it had not — and because Steele’s information was never used in a criminal proceeding.”

“We found that the team had speculated that Steele’s prior reporting had been corroborated and used in criminal proceedings without clearing the representation with Steele’s handling agent, ” the IG said.

And in another glaring error, Mr. Steele’s main dossier source disagreed with anti-Trump assertions in his dossier after it was posted online in January 2017. But the FBI failed to include this denial in subsequent wiretap renewals.

The source said he/she never told Steele, a former British spy, that Mr. Page met with an unsavory Kremlin figure while on a public trip to Moscow in July 2016.

In another instance of an FBI error, Mr. Page told agents he was a CIA asset. The CIA confirmed in an email. But an FBI lawyer changed the “yes” to a “no.”

Mr. Steele also apparently lied to agents when they traveled to Rome for a briefing in October. His agent handler asked if he was involved in a Yahoo News story and Mr. Steele responded “No.” The FBI then used the Yahoo article as corroboration in the FISA applicant. But in fact, Mr. Steele had been the Yahoo source.

In Rome, Mr. Steele described one of his main dossier sources as a “boaster” and “egotist” who “may engage in some embellishment.”

The FBI failed to include this caveat in the FISA application, the IG said, or tell its intelligence unit.

In Rome agents also disclosed sensitive information to Mr. Steele about its Crossfire Hurricane probe into the Trump campaign. An agent mentioned the name of George Papadopoulos, a Trump adviser and FBI target. Some agents told the IG the disclosure was improper.

