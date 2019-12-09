By MAURICIO SAVARESE - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

SAO PAULO (AP) - French volleyballer Earvin Ngapeth was arrested in Brazil on Monday after being accused of sexual assault.

A woman accused Ngapeth of slapping her behind during a party.

Ngapeth, one of the best volleyball players in the world, was in Brazil for a club competition.

A spokeswoman for police in Belo Horizonte told the Associated Press the 28-year-old Ngapeth has been transferred to the Nelson Hungria penitentiary in the neighboring city of Contagem.

Police said Ngapeth slapped the 29-year-old woman at a party at a local club. The volleyballer told officers he thought the victim was one of his friends and that he meant no harm.

He apologized but the woman did not accept it, police said.

Brazilian law states those convicted of sexual assault face up to five years in prison.

