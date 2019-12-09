ATLANTA (AP) - Police in Georgia are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping his 2-year-old son at gunpoint, launching a national alert before the child was found safe the same day.

The child, identified as Sean McGay, was found unharmed on Friday afternoon with the suspect’s family, Fulton County police said. His father, 36-year-old Sidney Hepburn, hasn’t been caught and the alert says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hepburn and the child’s mother were at a motel in Atlanta when they got into an argument, police said. Hepburn is accused of hitting the woman and pointing a gun at her, saying, “someone would die today,” the mother told investigators. He then took the child, prompting the nationwide Levi’s Call alert, police told news outlets.

Hepburn could be in a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra with a Virginia tag, the alert said. The vehicle is a Hertz rental car, and police didn’t know where he may be heading.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.