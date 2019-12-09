By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) - A grand jury has indicted a driver involved in a crash that killed a retired Alaska State Trooper.

A no-bail warrant has been issued for the arrest of 22-year-old Jacob Moreland of Wasilla on counts of criminal negligent manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Alaska State Troopers shortly after 6 p.m. Sept. 26 were notified of a crash west of Wasilla, Investigators determined that Moreland’s pickup had struck the driver’s side of a pickup driven by 72-year-old Dallas Massie.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital but Massie, the former state trooper, did not survive.

The grand jury handed down the indictment Thursday. Troopers are asking people to contact them if they know Moreland’s location.

