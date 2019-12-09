The Justice Department inspector general said Monday that FBI and Justice Department officials mostly followed the rules in launching their 2016 probe into the Trump campaign, but said the rules themselves are broken and must be updated.

Michael Horowitz, the inspector general, said the lack of standards meant that the FBI was able to conduct a lengthy investigation without ever informing then-candidate Donald Trump that it suspected some of his team was conspiring with Russia.

And the rules also allowed FBI agents to use — and oversell — uncorroborated information from the Steele Dossier against the president’s team, without informing higher-ups of serious questions about its accuracy.

“We found it concerning that department and FBI policy did not require the FBI to consult with any department official in advance of conducting [confidential human source] operations involving advisors to a major party candidate’s presidential campaign,” said Michael Horowitz, the inspector general.

He said the FBI requires consultation on other sensitive areas, but the current guidelines don’t apply the same standards to explosive investigations like the one involving whether President Trump or his team conspired with Russia to subvert the 2016 election.

Mr. Horowitz’s lengthy oversight investigation found that FBI agents were able to oversell their case to obtain a warrant to spy on a Trump campaign figure.

And he criticized bureau rules that allowed them to use the now-discredited anti-Trump Steele Dossier to justify the warrant, saying the FBI allows agents to use suspect information without getting a second, independent source.

Mr. Horowitz said the agents “overstated” dossier author Christopher Steele’s credentials in the warrant application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which approved a wiretap based in part on the Steele information.

In his report he recommended the FBI update its policies and better train its agents.

The FBI agreed with the recommendations.

