As House Democrats continue to increase the pressure in their impeachment inquiry of President Trump, his numbers are rising in battleground states where he’s now ahead of the top polling Democrats in the 2020 field.

Mr. Trump saw a more than a four-point boost in his numbers when compared to the Democratic frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden in the state of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, according to polling done last week by Firehouse Strategies compared to its prior polling earlier this year.

In March Mr. Trump was down 12 points compared to Mr. Biden in Wisconsin, seven points in Pennsylvania and nearly tied in Michigan. But since the impeachment inquiry has been carrying on, Mr. Trump now leads Mr. Biden by nine points in Wisconsin, five points in Michigan and four points in Pennsylvania.

“Battleground state voters favor congressional Democrats turning away from impeachment issues and focusing on policy issues like immigration, health care, and climate change,” reported Firehouse Strategies, which was founded by GOP strategists.

The recent polling was conducted Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, surveying 1,759 voters across the three battleground states. There is about a plus or minus 4 percent margin of error.

