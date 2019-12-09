Tensions boiled over at House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing Monday with Republicans accusing Democrats of writing their own rules and breaking the rules to choreograph an impeachment.

“You weren’t elected by anybody,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, shouted at Daniel Goldman, a House Democratic counsel, who was testifying about the evidence supporting the impeachment of President Trump.

Republicans repeatedly objected to the proceedings, but Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold L. Nader, New York Democrat, overruled them and gaveled them down.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, speaking over Mr. Nadler’s calls that he was out of order, objected to Democratic counsel Barry Berke testifying from the witness panel and then asking questions from the dais.

“We’ve been told that counsel for the Democrats was a witness and that’s why he didn’t have to comport with the rules of decorum. And now he is sitting up here,” said Mr. Gohmert, Texas Republican. “I’ve been a judge, and I know that you don’t get to be a witness and a judge in the same case. That’s my point of order. He should not be up here.”

Mr. Nadler had said Mr. Berke was not serving as a witness when he explained the impeachment evidence to the committee.

Still, it was a highly unusual set up for a congressional hearing with staffers questioning other staffers.

Sparks also flew again when Rep. James Sensenbrenner accused Mr. Berke of “badgering” Republican counsel Stephen R. Castor during a series of intense exchanges between the staffers.

“We have to have some decorum here. You have your rules of decorum, which aren’t comporting with everybody else’s rules,” Mr. Sensenbrenner, Wisconsin Republican, told the chairman.

Mr. Nadler shot back: “Sharp cross-examination of a witness is not badgering the witness.”

Mr. Castor, for his part, added to the chaos in the hearing room by talking over Mr. Berke’s questions of Mr. Goldman.

The intensity of cross-examination amped up when Republicans took over the questioning.

Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, peppered Mr. Goldman with questions about the Democrats’ subpoenas for phone records.

Republicans balked when the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry report revealed that they had subpoenaed phone records for Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, White House officials, a journalist and Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Democrats said the timing of the calls suggested coordination of a pressure campaign against Ukraine to investigate Mr. Trump’s political rival Joseph R. Biden, which is the crux of the impeachment case.

At the hearing, Mr. Collins pressed Mr. Goldman to say whose idea it was to subpoena those phone records, his idea or that of Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff, California Democrat.

Mr. Goldman rebuffed the questions, saying he wouldn’t detail how the investigation was conducted, and Mr. Collins brushed him aside.

“Mr. Goldman, you’re a great attorney, but you’re not Adam Schiff and you don’t wear a pin,” he said. “I’m done with you for right now. … You’re just not answering.”

Mr. Collins also scolded Mr. Goldman for appearing to disparage Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland for donating about $1 million to Mr. Trump’s inaugural committee before his appointment.

“The implication being he either got his job because he bought it or the implication being he was loyal to the president and say anything about him,” Mr. Collins said. “Be very careful about how you throw around dollars and giving because you and Mr. Berke are real heavy donors to the Democratic Party and I’m not going to say it questions your motives or your position here today.”

“What are you trying to say? What is the implication here?” Mr. Goldman said. “By the way, I didn’t give anything close to a million dollars.”

Mr. Gaetz then interjected to cut off Mr. Goldman.

“The implication is we want Schiff in that chair. Not you,” he shouted.

“The gentlemen does not have the time and the gentleman has been warned before,” Mr. Nadler said, slamming down the gavel.

