Monday, December 9, 2019

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine man charged with killing his sister’s boyfriend in a late-night confrontation at the family home will stand trial this week.

Jury selection was set to get underway Monday in the trial of Mark Cardilli Jr.

Cardilli said he shot Isahak Muse in self-defense, but an autopsy indicates Muse was shot in the back.

Law enforcement officials say the confrontation happened when Muse, who was dating Cardilli’s 17-year-old sister, refused to leave the Portland home against the parents wishes. Court documents indicate there was pandemonium as Cardilli and his father tried to make Muse leave.

The shooting created tension in the city’s Muslim community. Some called it a hate crime by a white man against a black Muslim man.

