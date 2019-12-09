By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) - Kosovo prosecutors filed terrorism charges Monday against three ethnic Albanians who returned to the small European country in May after allegedly joining the Islamic State group in Syria.

Prosecutors said the three are a man, his wife and his mother. They alleged the man fought with the extremist group before bringing his wife and daughter through North Macedonia and Turkey to Syria in 2014.

The mother joined them in 2015, prosecutors said. The two women allegedly earned a monthly salary while serving IS members, but the whole family surrendered to Kurdish forces as the Islamic State lost ground in Syria, Kosovo authorities said.

The three adults have been charged with organization and participation in a terror group. If convicted, they could face prison sentences of up to 15 years.

In April, 110 Kosovo citizens were repatriated from Syria. Kosovo authorities say 30 of the country’s citizens are still actively supporting terror groups in Syria.

