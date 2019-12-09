Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham Monday said the FBI’s investigation into alleged ties between President Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia was a “criminal enterprise.”

Mr. Graham’s remarks came hours after the Justice Department inspector general concluded the FBI made serious mistakes and omitted key evidence when it applied for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to monitor former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

“It became a criminal enterprise to defraud the FISA court and continue an operation against President Trump,” the South Carolina Republican said. “These are statements I don’t make lightly.”

The FBI had relied upon unverified information from ex-British spy Christopher Steele when it applied for the warrant to wiretap Mr. Page. One of Mr. Steele’s sub-sources disavowed the information, but that information was kept from the FISA court.

“What they did from that point on, this whole endeavor became a criminal conspiracy to defraud the court and trample on the rights of an American citizen, Carter Page,” Mr. Graham said.

