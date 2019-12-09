NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana State Police arrested a man accused of aggressively brandishing a sword toward another man during an argument, the agency said in a statement over the weekend.

State Police charged 42-year-old Travis Fisher with aggravated assault, officials said in a Facebook post on Sunday. Troopers arrived at a New Orleans home on Saturday night where they heard screaming and yelling coming from inside, the statement said. Troopers reported they saw Fisher waving a sword around in an “aggressive manner” toward another man who was trying to back away. When troopers ordered Fisher to drop the weapon, he complied and was arrested without incident, police said.

In a photo posted by the agency, the sword is shown to be more than a foot long (0.3 meters long) with a thin blade, and partially wrapped in pink twine alongside a matching sheath.

