BUXTON, Maine (AP) - A Maine man is charged with transforming a children’s playroom inside a church into a meth lab.

Police arrested 33-year-old Matthew Anderson after receiving a complaint from a church member and discovering items consistent with the manufacture of methamphetamine in the designated playroom at the Buxton United Methodist Church.

The Buxton Police Department sought assistance from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, which charged Anderson with unlawful operation of a methamphetamine lab.

Anderson remained jailed Monday on cash bail of $7,500. He made his initial court appearance on Friday, a day after his arrest.

Jail paperwork didn’t indicate whether Anderson had a lawyer. The phone at the church rang unanswered, and an email wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.