By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A 19-year-old man is charged with murder in the shooting of two men at a Georgia nightclub.

Local news outlets report Antoine Redfield was stopped while he was trying to drive away from the Private Eye Club in Augusta in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Redfield is charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault, related gun charges, and fleeing. He remained jailed Monday. It’s unclear if Redfield has a lawyer.

Two men were shot at the nightclub. Victims included 23-year-old Ja Brie Savonjay Dominguez of Augusta and 28-year-old Charles Edward Lawson III of Hephzibah. Lawson died at a hospital, while Dominguez died at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation in conducting autopsies on both men.

