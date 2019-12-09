By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a man posing as a taxi driver in St. Louis stabbed two riders with a pocketknife during a fight over money.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a 23-year-old woman and 26-year-old man gave the 52-year-old suspect $20 for a ride. After discovering he wasn’t a taxi driver, they asked for their money back. He refused, and the woman took the keys to his vehicle. That’s when they were stabbed in a fight.

Neither victim was seriously hurt. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault but hasn’t yet been charge. Police didn’t release his name or provide a description of the vehicle that he was using as his taxi.

