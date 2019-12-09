By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A transient who killed a man and wounded another person in a shooting last year at a homeless camp in south Sacramento was sentenced Monday to 118 years to life in prison.

Chue Xiong, a convicted burglar, was found guilty last month of first-degree murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Xiong, who was homeless and known to frequent the area, went to the camp on Oct. 18, 2018, approached a victim and at gunpoint “demanded to know where someone else was,” according to a statement from the Sacramento County district attorney’s office.

Another person at the camp, Mario Perez-Arzola, walked up to Xiong and was able to calm him but then Xiong “inexplicably” shot him in the chest, killing him, the DA’s office said.

Xiong then shot the first person in the shoulder but that person survived, authorities said.

That victim’s name wasn’t released.

Sacramento police arrested Xiong several days later. He had a previous conviction for a 2016 burglary.

