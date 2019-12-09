By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Providence man who was shot at by a patrol officer has been arraigned on a charge of reckless driving and other violations.

WPRI-TV reports that 28-year-old Anthony McKinney Jr. was ordered held on $2,000 bond during his arraignment Monday. It’s unclear whether McKinney is represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

When a Cranston officer tried to stop McKinney for not wearing his seat belt Saturday, McKinney swerved back into traffic, then passed the officer going the wrong way on Cranston Street, near the intersection of Niantic Avenue in Providence, and hit a guardrail, police said.

TOP STORIES
Cameron Walters, fresh from boot camp, one of 3 killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola
FBI warrant application to spy on Trump aide was fraught with errors: IG report
Louie Gohmert snaps at Jerry Nadler: Are you on the take?

Police said the officer approached the car on foot and McKinney drove toward the officer, who fired once through the windshield. McKinney was not hit.

The incident is under investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide