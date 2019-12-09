With fewer than two weeks remaining until another government shutdown, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sounded optimistic on Monday about recent progress made by congressional appropriators in private.

The Kentucky Republican said while he thought the House’s impeachment inquiry had interrupted the Senate’s legislative priorities, congressional appropriators had made progress toward averting the Dec. 20 government-shutdown deadline.

“I understand that [congressional appropriators’] hard work continued in earnest over this past weekend with the goal of producing bills that both chambers could consider before the end of the year,” Mr. McConnell said on the Senate floor. “I’m grateful to colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their hard work. I hope this progress continues and we can consider appropriation measures this month.”

Late last month, the Senate voted 74-20 on stopgap spending resolution to punt the shutdown deadline to this month. One key sticking point remains funding for President Trump’s preferred wall at America’s southern border.

Whether any compromise can be reached by congressional appropriators could be determined by the politics of impeachment. The House is hopeful to vote on the impeachment of Mr. Trump before the end of the 2019 calendar year.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.