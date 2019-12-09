By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) - A southwestern Michigan man was sentenced Monday to a year in jail for his 16-year-old son’s fatal drug overdose.

Prosecutors accused Gary Birkhead of knowingly allowing his son to use illicit drugs over two years. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in November.

WOOD-TV reports that Birkhead, 49, of Bangor has been in the Van Buren County jail for months and will have roughly 100 days left on the sentence.

Cole Birkhead died in 2017 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

As part of a plea deal, a child abuse charge was dropped.

