By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A 35-year-old Missouri man who attacked his wife with an ax has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Kirksville Daily Express reports Alidor Sita Masingo, of Kirksville, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty in late November to first-degree domestic assault.

Court documents state a witness saw Masingo holding an ax outside his home struggling with a woman while children yelled for help in June 2018.

TOP STORIES
Cameron Walters, fresh from boot camp, one of 3 killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola
Louie Gohmert snaps at Jerry Nadler: Are you on the take?
Russia probe prosecutor says he disagrees with DOJ IG conclusion that Russia probe was justified

Three Truman State University students who lived nearby rushed to the scene and restrained Masingo until law enforcement arrived.

The victim was hospitalized in Columbia but has recovered.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide