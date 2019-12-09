By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) - Dozens of neglected horses living in a muddy field without shelter were rescued during a King County Sheriff sting operation in Enumclaw, Washington.

KIRO reports that detectives have an arrest warrant for a woman they said is notorious for hoarding horses and neglecting them. The woman runs a nonprofit horse rescue.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant Saturday and ordered the removal of a large herd of horses that were infected, struggled to walk in deep mud and struggled to stand, falling.

TOP STORIES
Rep. Jerrold Nadler: Jury would find Trump guilty in 'three minutes flat'
Nancy Pelosi's hostage video
Bernie Sanders: 'I'm sorry' Hillary Clinton is 're-running 2016'

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide