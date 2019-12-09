By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has been charged by police in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting.

Greenville police told local news sources that Javon Marquise Howard, 21, of Greenville is facing charges stemming from the shooting on Dec. 1.

According to police, officers responding to call about a shooting found Kareem Jenkins, 38, with an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities say he died of his wounds.

Police charged Howard with first-d=gree murder, robbery with a danegour weapon and conspiracy. He is being held without bond on the murder charge, and onlone records don’t show whether he has an attorney.

