By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) - A central Iowa police officer shot an armed man who allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase on Interstate 235.

The Des Moines Register reports that an unidentified Clive police officer shot the suspect early Saturday morning.

Authorities say police tried to pull over a gray Dodge Charger shortly after 2:30 a.m., but the driver refused to stop. The suspect vehicle lost control and crashed on an interstate off-ramp, and two men exited the vehicle and ran off in different directions.

Authorities say the officer followed one of the suspects into a residential area, where the suspect pulled out a pistol and the pursuing officer shot him. The suspect was taken to a local hospital. The man’s condition and identity were not immediately released.

Authorities say they found the second suspect not long after the shooting.

Des Moines police have taken over the investigation.

