By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

ADELPHI, Md. (AP) - A driver who crashed into a home and died Monday morning was trying to get away from a traffic stop, according to police in Maryland.

The SUV that the person was driving overturned after the crash, news outlets reported citing tweets from Prince George’s County police.

Authorities say a passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. No one inside the home in the Adelphi area was reported hurt. The driver of the SUV hasn’t been identified.

Police say detectives are investigating what led up to the crash.

