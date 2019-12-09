By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - An employee opening a popular sandwich shop for business was shot and killed Monday morning in North Carolina, police say.

The employee was found wounded outside Brooks’ Sandwich House in Charlotte, news outlets reported. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It appears an employee of the business was just beginning his day and was confronted by some unknown assailant,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Maj. David Robinson said.

Police haven’t announced any arrests. The victim hasn’t been identified.

The restaurant is popular in the community, according to news outlets. A website for the restaurant says it’s been in operation since 1973.

