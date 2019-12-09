By Associated Press - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) - Police say a man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his twin brother in a Phoenix apartment offered two explanations to authorities to explain why his brother was bleeding.

Phoenix police said in court records that 27-year-old Christian Piedra initially told a 911 operator on Friday night that his brother Bryan Piedra had cut himself on a broken mirror.

But police said Christian Piedra later said his brother had been assaulted by friends with whom he had been out drinking.

It’s unknown if Christian Piedra has been appointed an attorney who can comment on his behalf. He remained jailed on Monday.

Investigators said Christian Piedra had injuries, that neighbors said the brothers would fight on a regular basis when they were drinking and that they heard a fight Friday inside apartment before authorities were called there.

Police say they didn’t find any broken mirrors or glass inside the apartment.

