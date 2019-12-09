By Washington Times Staff - - Monday, December 9, 2019

Pete Frates, who raised millions for ALS research by inspiring the Ice Bucket Challenge, has died, the Boston Globe reported.

He was 34.

“Today Heaven received our angel: Peter Frates. A husband to Julie, a father to Lucy, a son to John and Nancy, a brother to Andrew and Jennifer, Pete passed away surrounded by his loving family, peacefully at age 34, after a heroic battle with ALS,” his family said in a statement on the on the website of Boston College, where Frates was a member of the school’s baseball team.

