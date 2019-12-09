Pete Frates, who raised millions for ALS research by inspiring the Ice Bucket Challenge, has died, the Boston Globe reported.

He was 34.

“Today Heaven received our angel: Peter Frates. A husband to Julie, a father to Lucy, a son to John and Nancy, a brother to Andrew and Jennifer, Pete passed away surrounded by his loving family, peacefully at age 34, after a heroic battle with ALS,” his family said in a statement on the on the website of Boston College, where Frates was a member of the school’s baseball team.

