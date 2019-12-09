A pro-Trump protester was removed from the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing Monday morning, accusing Democrats of committing treason.

Owen Shroyer, a host on Infowars, interrupted less than 10 minutes after the hearing was gaveled in and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold L. Nadler was laying out the timeline of the hearing.

“America’s done with this! We’re not going to sit here and watch you run an impeachment scam and remove our vote,” the protester shouted. “We voted for Donald Trump.”

The Washington Times confirmed with Infowars that Mr. Shroyer was sent to the impeachment hearing.

“I sent Owen to D.C. last night to cover the impeachment hearings this week. I did not instruct him to disrupt the hearings. He must have done this as himself as a citizen who is just outraged by the kangaroo, un-American nature of these ongoing proceedings. The president is now about to be impeached for thought crimes,” Infowar publisher Alex Jones told The Washington Times.

The second Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing is the first since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House is moving forward with drafting articles of impeachment. Republicans and Democrats are set to lay out their cases for and against President Trump in Monday’s hearing.

