The Progressive Turnout Project on Monday unveiled a $45 million plan to get Democratic voters in 16 battleground states to the polls in 2020.

The Democratic turnout operation is a massive effort that will include 1,100 staffers spread across 66 field offices nationwide.

“We don’t waste money on TV ads, direct mail, or anything else that’s just white noise to most voters,” Alex Morgan, PTP’s executive director, said in a statement. “We focus our efforts on what works best — multiple in-depth conversations with voters who are disillusioned with politics as usual. Democrats haven’t been doing a good job of speaking to them on an intrinsic level beyond broad party platitudes, and Progressive Turnout Project is aiming to change that.”

Rather than hone in on independent-minded swing voters, the Progressive Turnout Project is looking to expand the base in crucial states nationwide, particularly 2.6 million voters it has identified in the industrial Midwest and more than 4 million voters in the South.

Field training by the progressive group for its staffers begins in February, and the operation gets underway in May. By Election Day 2020, the Progressive Turnout Project estimates it will knock on 7.1 million doors.

“For some of these voters if you show up at their door only every four years, they’ll rightfully say, ‘You’re only here for my vote where are you the rest of the time?’ ” Kait Sweeney, PTP spokeswoman, said in an interview. “With the Progressive Turnout Project, we’re not candidate-focused … so it allows us to build a relationship with these folks.”

Ms. Sweeney said the group’s goals in 2020 are two-fold: taking back the Senate and creating as many pathways to victory through the Electoral College against President Trump as possible.

The 16 states the project is targeting are Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Ms. Sweeney said the group estimated it successfully boosted turnout 10.4% in the 2018 midterms among infrequent Democratic voters. By getting started early for 2020, the group is hoping to develop a base of the Democratic Party that can rival Mr. Trump’s effort.

The Progressive Turnout Project expects to endorse its largest slate of candidate endorsements ever in January, upon identifying its preferred candidate in critical House and Senate races around the country.

