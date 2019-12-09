Omaha World Herald. Dec. 6, 2019

Revised OPS policy on child abuse reporting provides important benefits

Schools have a mission not only to educate children but also to keep them safe. Omaha Public Schools have taken a sound step on that score by strengthening their child abuse and neglect policy.

The OPS board’s unanimous vote this week aligns its policy with state law by requiring that school employees report suspicions of questionable activity “immediately or as soon as practicable” to state Child Protective Services or to law enforcement. OPS employees are to make the report within 24 hours of becoming aware of the possible abuse.

This change has important benefits. It provides needed clarity to staff and administration. And it directs staff to first contact state specialists in child protection, or law enforcement, to report any concerns.

The district’s previous policy, in place since 2012, said employees must first “report such incident or cause a report of child abuse or neglect to be made to the principal,” and then “assure that the matter has been reported” to Child Protective Services or law enforcement.

Eric Nelson, a former principal at Fontenelle Elementary School, is awaiting trial on allegations that he failed to report the behavior of Gregory Sedlacek, a first-grade teacher. Sedlacek was sentenced this year to 50 to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting three students.

Prior to 2012, the district’s policy allowed OPS officials to conduct their own investigation instead of contacting police - a policy that rightly received strong criticism.

OPS board member Ben Perlman, a Sarpy County prosecutor, provided helpful context in comments this week, noting that it’s common for OPS staff, students, principals and counselors to appropriately report abuse allegations, helping prosecutors successfully prosecute cases. “I’ve had those cases where children are removed from very dangerous situations,” he said, “and it’s in thanks in large part to the quick response of teachers.” That’s encouraging.

Child abuse stands as one of our society’s most painful challenges. Policies need to encourage safety and proper handling of cases while also affording due process to those accused. The new OPS policy meets that standard by requiring reports to be placed directly in the hands of professionals best equipped to investigate and manage the situation.

Kearney Hub. Dec. 4, 2019

AG support: Americans may not like what they see

Many American industries - agriculture included - have been urging President Donald Trump to end the trade war, but he doesn’t seem to be listening. This week Trump announced tariffs on steel from Argentina and Brazil, and he imposed new tariffs on France.

He claims the tariffs are working and that trade relations with China are improving; however, that’s difficult to believe. U.S. farmers remain at a disadvantage with China, and the challenges are reflected in farm income, which has fallen since the Trump tariffs began two years ago.

Trump has distributed $28 billion in bailout funds - twice the 2008 bailout the U.S. auto industry received at the start of the Great Recession.

Farmers have been grateful, but the bailouts amounted to only pennies per bushel to offset the billions in lost income since the tariffs took effect. The trade war has been bad news in farm country, but the damage could grow worse if Americans look more closely into the many ways Uncle Sam protects farmers against loss.

This week we were surprised to hear comparisons in national news reports of trade war bailouts and auto industry bailouts, which kept carmakers afloat.

Bankruptcies are rising in farm country, but Americans probably don’t believe farmers and ranchers are in the same dire situation as automakers. Each time Trump shovels out billions in trade war bailouts, Americans grow a bit more suspicious about the billions of dollars they’re paying to stabilize and protect farmers.

Chris Edwards, who writes for downsizing government.org, outlined the various forms of farm aid in an essay urging the end of federal farm subsidies. Here are some of the ways farmers get financial help from Uncle Sam:

(asterisk) USDA crop insurance costs American taxpayers about $8 billion per year.

(asterisk) Agriculture Risk Coverage pays subsidies to farmers if their revenue falls below a guaranteed level. Cost was $3.7 billion in 2017.

(asterisk) Price loss coverage covers more than 20 crops. Payments were $3.2 billion in 2017.

(asterisk) Conservation programs cost taxpayers more than $5 billion a year.

Other forms of farm aid include marketing loans, disaster aid, marketing and export promotion, and research.

The agricultural industry frequently has had to defend itself from negative press and unfavorable consumer perceptions. As we said, Trump’s trade war bailouts have been worth just pennies per bushel. They hardly have prevented the dike from leaking, but they may be attracting unwanted attention to Uncle Sam’s farm support programs. If that happens, farmers will be double losers in Trump’s trade war.

Farmers don’t want bailouts. They want access to foreign markets.

McCook Daily Gazette. December 3, 2019

Red Cross offers opportunity to help our hurting neighbors

“Routine” emails arrive at the news desk several times a week with basic information about a house fire in Nebraska, the number of family members displaced by the fire, and how the American Red Cross has responded.

The events are anything but routine for those affected by the fire, of course, and the help provided by the organization is anything but basic.

And, there are many disasters and disruptions other than house fires, as last spring’s Nebraska flooding illustrates.

Organized, experienced, professional response is vital in such instances, and the American Red Cross has an urgent need for Disaster Action Team volunteers to deliver that help.

Each year, victims of nearly 64,000 disasters depend on the American Red Cross for immediate help, and more than 385,000 learn from Red Coss preparedness or education presentations.

You’re probably familiar with blood drives - more than 13,000 blood donations are collected each day to meet the needs of patients across the country, and the Red Cross provides nearly 391,000 services to military members, veterans and their families.

Volunteers make all of this possible - 90 percent of work carried out by the Red Cross is done by volunteers, in fact.

DAT members arrive immediately after the home fire or other local disaster to provide compassionate care and comfort. They distribute relief supplies, provide client assistance for temporary lodging and other disaster-caused needs, and offer some health services, mental health services and spiritual care.

The lodging, food and supplies are welcome, of course, but the comfort and emotional support can make the most difference.

Disaster relief volunteers aren’t the only ones needed, however.

Volunteer opportunities include:

- Providing food, shelter and comfort for those affected by a disaster.

- Teaching a class / training

- Assisting members of the military and their families.

- Working at blood drives.

- Assisting with volunteer recruitment, engagement and appreciation

- Supporting public relations, marketing and government relations.

- Providing operational support such as answering phones or doing clerical work.

- - And many more.

Anyone who has volunteered for a worthy cause knows that it is rewarding and meaningful to be able to make a difference in the community by using their skills, knowledge and experiences while creating more.

To volunteer or find out more, email [email protected], visit redcross.org/volunteer or call 402-441-6397.

