The Kansas City Star, Dec. 9

Our national leaders are failing the people who feed us.

Farmers and ranchers have enough of their own challenges - fickle weather, food labeling concerns and how to cater to consumers’ evolving tastes, just to name a few. What they don’t need are additional woes from Washington, D.C. But that’s what they’re getting, in bulk supplies.

In what should be a banner year for Kansas farmers, with plentiful rain and high production, they tell The Star that prices and profitability have been sharply and artificially depressed due to trade wars and legislative lethargy.

“So far, I see no progress,” says Republican Kansas state Rep. Don Hineman, a farmer himself. There have been promises of progress in trade negotiations, but Hineman says farmers are feeling like Charlie Brown trying to kick a football that keeps getting pulled away.

Kansas Livestock Association vice president of communications Scarlett Hagins said a big topic at the association’s convention in Wichita this week was better labeling on meat alternatives, which members want legislators to address in the session starting next month. But tariffs are a big concern too, she says, as is Congress’ failure to approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, NAFTA’s proposed replacement. “That’s something our members really want to see get done,” she said of the USMCA.

International trade, Hagins says, adds more than $300 per head in value to cattle.

The administration’s massive farm subsidies under what’s known as the Market Facilitation Program - at $28 billion and counting, already far eclipsing the $12 billion auto industry bailout of 2008 and 2009 - have failed to prevent the heartland’s erosion of confidence in the president’s tactics. For one thing, as Bloomberg News reports, 50% of the subsidies have gone to 10% of recipients.

And ever-practical farmers wonder how long this can go on - as dependence on the federal payments colors how farmers plan to plant next year. If at all.

“I think it’s absolutely affecting farmers and ranchers, and especially in an election year,” says Louisburg-area cow-calf rancher Aimee Williams. “It’s a critical time. Some of these decisions can impact generations-long family farms that are struggling to make ends meet.”

“Many of us fear it could be a long-term proposition,” Hineman adds.

International trade, Hineman says, depends largely on trust and predictability. And once a customer such as China finds new suppliers, it is slow to return to previous markets - if it ever does.

Though a Republican, Hineman would nonetheless tell the president to “get over this nonsense of trade wars” and work on freeing up markets. Yet the president just announced new tariffs on steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina for “a massive devaluation of their currencies” that is hurting American farmers. France may be next for tariffs.

Williams’ operation is insulated from much of the trade war collateral damage but is still struggling with market pressures as front-end costs outpace prices at the sale barn. Other farmers and ranchers with similar cost pressures are getting further hurt by the trade disputes.

Asked what she’d tell the president, Williams thinks a long moment.

“Come get in the trenches,” she responds. “Come see how this works. Look at my books.

“There needs to be some relief.”

______

The Topeka Capital-Journal, Dec. 7

It’s better, but not good enough. The Kansas Department of Corrections still has some work to do on their censorship policies. The policies came to light this summer when the nonprofit Human Rights Defense Center released a list of more than 7,000 books and publications banned from Kansas prisons.

Corrections secretary Jeff Zmuda, who took office on July 1, took a step in the right direction by eliminating the list, accumulated over the course of many years. The elimination of the list was a positive step and would have ideally allowed officials to start fresh with stronger guidance about balancing explicit content with literary value.

The need for balance was well-illustrated by the original list. Literary classics “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the 1853 memoir, “Twelve Years a Slave” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” were all on the previous list. The books contained explicit content but also well-established educational value.

The new list has quickly accumulated more than 200 books and magazines. Richard Powers’ “The Overstory” is on the list for depictions of police violence, but the book has also garnered significant acclaim and a Pulitzer prize for fiction. The plot of Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” includes child rape, but is also considered one of Morrison’s most important works. We must find a way to balance the literary merit of publications with the very real need for public safety.

Some publications, like those that pose a threat to the security of our prisons or safety of their staff, should be kept out of the hands of prisoners, but banning a publication from a prison is significant. Prisoners do not have internet access. A ban on a publication completely eliminates the information contained in that publication. It’s easy to dismiss the wants of those who have committed crimes against the public, but reading in prison is not just about entertainment. Access to educational opportunities gives prisoners the tools they need to change their lives. A book can be a window to a world of new perspectives and ideas. The vast majority of people in Kansas prisons will be released back into our neighborhoods and communities.

It is in the best interests of the public to have them as well-prepared as possible for life on the outside of prison walls.

There is an appeals process for banned publications, but it requires inmates to pay to ship the materials to a central office. Any inmate unable to pay for the shipping is unable to appeal the material. The department is understandably concerned about expenses, but the policy has the impact of limiting appeals to inmates with financial resources, and should be reconsidered.

The Department of Corrections should rethink the appeals process, and find a way to more carefully evaluate materials. The department has headed in the right direction, but the process still needs work.

The Lawrence Journal-World, Dec. 8

Here is a fun fact for you: The Kansas State High School Activities Association recently awarded 15 state championships to 4A and 5A schools. Nine of them were won by private schools.

Well, maybe that isn’t such a fun fact if you are a student-athlete in one of those competing public schools. But it sure is a fun math fact. A full 60% of the championships were won by private schools, despite the fact that private schools only make up about 5% of all 4A schools and about 10% of all 5A schools.

Wow, that’s impressive. Or, maybe, we should do some more math. Look at some fairly typical 4A schools in our area. Those include Baldwin City, Eudora and Tonganoxie. They all have district boundaries set by the state. In very rough numbers, their districts have a population of 5,000 to 10,000 people. That’s where these schools get their students and their athletes. Now, look at the private Bishop Miege school, which just won its sixth consecutive 4A state football championship. Private schools don’t have boundaries set by the state, and that is quite an advantage. While the enrollment at Miege and typical 4A schools are similar, the talent pool they have to draw from is not. Miege basically is on the outskirts of Overland Park, a community of just under 200,000 people. In reality, the school is pretty easy for any students in the Kansas City metro area of about 2 million to attend, if they have the financial means or a scholarship.

That puts a different light on it. It is not hard to see how a school that can pull from a population pool of 2 million will accumulate a more talented group of athletes than a school that pulls from, at most, 10,000.

At this point, you may think you’ve stumbled into a boxed wine convention - full of sour grapes. Indeed, there are plenty of student athletes and parents who are sour about losses to private schools that have ended their teams’ seasons.

Push those folks to the side. Even if you have not a care or connection to a high school sports team, you should be concerned about this trend. And yes, it is a trend. Four-A state football has been won by a private school six years in a row, 5A girls basketball four years in a row, 4A and 5A volleyball both have been won by private schools eight out of the last nine years, and the entire final four field for 4A-1A soccer this year was composed of private schools.

There is a problem with the system. And, if the Kansas State High School Activities Association doesn’t level the playing field, we will soon have a minefield in public education.

How? Public school recruiting, essentially. Public schools can allow students who don’t live in their districts to attend their schools. It doesn’t happen a lot because there usually are some real financial costs to accept a student from outside the district.

It would be unwise and extremely inefficient if recruiting in the public school ranks takes hold in Kansas. Public school recruiting would be detrimental to the future of public education funding. If you think it is hard today to win support for more state school funding, just wait until legislators are able to spin a narrative that public school districts have so much money that they essentially can spend it on recruiting talented athletes. It would be a false justification to constrict public school funding, but that won’t stop some politicians.

How to fix the system is not the point today. It will take some debate and compromise, but it won’t take a team of rocket scientists to come up with a solution. It can be fixed.

And it should be fixed, and for reasons that go beyond financial. If you want to hear full-throated class warfare, go to one of these postseason games that pairs a private school versus a public school. What you hear in the grandstands is far from grand.

There are people who hate the private school kids for the success they have. That is a real shame. No school, public or private, should spend time teaching something so innate as class warfare.

Let’s fix this system and this problem. By doing so, maybe we’ll take a small step to fixing an even bigger one.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.