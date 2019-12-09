The Jefferson City News-Tribune, Dec. 6

For practical purposes, the 2020 legislative session has already started

The 2020 Missouri General Assembly hasn’t started yet, but Mid-Missouri’s delegation of state lawmakers are busy positioning themselves for the half-year scramble to get legislation passed.

They, along with other state lawmakers, have prefiled about 250 bills so far, as we reported Wednesday.

Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, has filed six bills, including one to transfer some land in Cole County to the Heartland Port Authority for a potential Missouri River port in Jefferson City.

Sen. Jeanie Riddle, R-Callaway County, has prefiled seven bills, including one to create the Coroner Standards and Training Commission to establish training standards “relating to the operation, responsibilities and technical skills” of county coroners. Another would prohibit sex offenders from being within 500 feet of athletic complexes or fields that are primarily used by children.

Reps. Rudy Veit and Dave Griffith, both Jefferson City Republicans, also are among area lawmakers taking advantage of an early start to the uphill battle of getting new laws on the books.

It’s an uphill battle because typically only a small percent of the bills that are introduced make it to law. The process for a bill to become a law isn’t simple or easy, and that’s by intention.

Each year, many good bills don’t make it through the process. This year, many of the bills introduced are bills that have been pushed unsuccessfully last year, or, in some cases, many years.

Likewise, there are bad bills that do become laws. Of course, the definition of a “good” or “bad” piece of legislation is a matter of opinion.

That’s where you, the public, come in. If you want to have a say in what does or doesn’t become a state law in 2020, now is your opportunity to get in the process at the ground level.

First, study the issues. Prefiled Senate bills can be found here: www.senate.mo.gov/20info/BTS_Web/BillList.aspx?SessionType=R. House bills can be found here: https://house.mo.gov/LegislationSP.aspx?focusedID=Bill%20List.

Then, contact your state lawmakers and give them your input, then let us know. Send us a letter to the editor at [email protected]

_____

The Joplin Globe, Dec. 5

It is time to act to curb gun violence, and a proposal that came out of a series of meetings between Missouri’s governor and mayors from the four largest cities is a hopeful beginning.

Missouri’s cities have seen gun violence spike in recent years. The victims include a number of children.

Gov. Mike Parson and the mayors of St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield recently proposed a three-pronged plan to fight gun violence by seeking to keep firearms from minors, domestic abusers and violent offenders. The mayors also called for more money for witness protection programs and community mental health treatment. Parson said he would ask the Legislature for the funding.

The Legislature won’t return until January, and the Republican-led body is unlikely to undertake any sweeping reform.

The proposal would make it unlawful in Missouri for anyone younger than 18 to own or possess a handgun. Though federal law already bars minors from owning handguns, the governor and city leaders hope that the state law will give prosecutors - who may be reluctant to refer young people for federal prosecution - more tools to keep handguns away from minors. The measure would not affect ownership of long guns.

Despite the GOP’s resistance to gun regulation, the governor is hopeful that the Legislature would be willing to take up teen gun ownership. “I think that’s a worthwhile discussion to have,” Parson said. “I think that’s a reasonable ask. I need to go out there and make my case to the Legislature.”

The proposal would also focus on keeping firearms out of the hands of violent offenders and domestic abusers. The city leaders and the governor characterized the measures as practical and achievable.

Given the state’s wide-open stance on firearms, that should be the goal of any proposal. Not sweeping, comprehensive changes but bipartisan, commonsense, incremental measures targeted to achievable outcomes.

“These aren’t radical ideas,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

We agree. This looks like a modest proposal. We urge lawmakers to give the ideas a fair hearing.

It’s a start.

_____

St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Dec. 7

In what has become an all-too-familiar development, President Donald Trump has nominated, and the Republican-led Senate has approved, a new federal judge despite a “not qualified” rating from the American Bar Association. Having won Senate confirmation Wednesday, attorney Sarah E. Pitlyk will sit on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, based in St. Louis. At the end of the month, she will replace the eminently qualified District Judge Catherine Perry, who is entering semi-retirement.

Pitlyk has zero trial experience. What she does have are deep ties to conservative activist organizations and an anti-reproductive-rights philosophy so radical she has even argued against public access to fertility treatments.

It’s one thing for Trump and Senate Republicans to embark on a campaign to mold the federal bench in their ideological image for a generation to come; if Democrats held the White House and the Senate, they’d be doing the same thing. But it’s unconscionable to mold that future with jurists who are, even by nonpartisan standards, unqualified and radical.

In President Barack Obama’s eight years in office, he never nominated a single person to a federal judicial seat who had been slapped with a “not qualified” rating from the American Bar Association, the premier professional organization for attorneys. In Trump’s three years in office so far, he has nominated nine such unqualified judges - four of whom were so unqualified that they failed to win confirmation even with a Republican Senate. Pitlyk is the fifth to make it to the bench despite the judgment of her professional colleagues that she doesn’t belong there.

Senate Republicans claim the nonpartisan ABA harbors a liberal bias - a rich claim, given that Trump has effectively outsourced his judicial vetting process to the conservative Federalist Society.

The facts, the ABA argued, are these: Pitlyk “has never tried a case … has never examined a witness … has not taken a deposition … has never picked a jury … has never participated at any stage of a criminal matter.”

What she has done is argued in briefs that when desperate couples seek to have babies through surrogacy or in vitro fertilization, it creates “grave effects on society, such as diminished respect for motherhood.”

Unsuccessful Trump nominees have included a paranormal investigator, an attorney who described transgender children as part of “Satan’s plan,” and a 36-year-old lawyer who withdrew after being unable to answer basic legal questions for the Senate.

No one could reasonably expect Trump to pass up the chance to nominate conservative judges while he can, but why so many utterly lacking in basic judicial qualifications?

Elections have consequences, as the saying goes. A consequence of four more years of the GOP’s lock on the federal bench won’t just mean additional radical conservative judges - it will mean additional unqualified ones.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.