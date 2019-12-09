By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield man awaiting trial in the killing of a toddler has been sentenced to two life sentences plus another 10 years for abusing a different child.

Judge Judge Thomas Mountjoy said that 33-year-old Kenneth Davis had demonstrated that he “simply cannot be around children” in ordering the sentence Friday for seven counts of child abuse for the July 2018 beating of an 8-year-old girl, the Springfield News-Leader reports.

Deputies say Davis‘ assault left the girl with a bruised and bloodied face and clumps of hair missing two months after the May 2018 death of 2-year-old Kinzlea Kilgore in Buffalo. The older girl has since recovered from her injuries.

Davis is scheduled to stand trial in June on charges of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death in the other case. Court documents say Davis told police Kinzlea was injured after falling out of a pickup truck, but investigators say the evidence didn’t match that explanation.

In asking for a lengthy sentence, Assistant Greene County Prosecutor Stephanie Wan said Davis has demonstrated a pattern of abusing the innocent and previous attempts at rehabilitation have been fruitless.

“He abuses those who have no power to protect themselves,” Wan said.

Davis‘ attorney asked for a 10-year sentence.

