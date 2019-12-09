Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee squabbled at the start of Monday’s impeachment hearing when Republicans claimed they were being silenced by the Democratic majority.

Led by Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, Republicans demanded Chairman Jerrold L. Nadler schedule a minority hearing day. Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, quickly overruled the request, saying it’s something he was already considering.

“You are obligated to schedule not to consider,” Mr. Biggs said over the gavel.

Mr. Nadler shot back: “We are doing what we have to do according to the rules.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, after being shot down when requesting a point of order, shouted that members were being sidelined as several hours of Monday’s hearing will center on staff testimony.

“You’re going to try to overturn the results of an election with unelected people giving testimony,” said Mr. Gaetz, Florida Republican.

Mr. Nadler moved immediately to begin with the Democrats’ opening statement from the Judiciary Committee’s Democratic counsel, Barry Berke.

