By DEB RIECHMANN - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are slated to meet Tuesday with Russia’s foreign minister to discuss the state of the bilateral relationship.

A senior administration official says they will meet at the White House with Sergey Lavrov, The official was not authorized to publicly disclose the meeting and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

The meeting comes a day after the Justice Department’s internal watchdog found that the FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

