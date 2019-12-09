By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Prosecutors say a Las Vegas business owner was sentenced Monday in San Diego to six months in federal prison for conspiring to import counterfeit cellphone parts from China to the United States.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan also ordered 32-year-old Saad Ahmed to pay nearly $270,000 in restitution to three trademark holders and surrender almost 4,500 electronics and accessories seized by federal Homeland Security investigators during a June 2018 raid at Ahmed’s business, PhonePartsUSA.

Ahmed’s attorney, Richard Schonfeld, called his client’s acknowledged counterfeiting a fraction of an otherwise legitimate business and said Ahmed was pleased to be able to put the criminal case behind him.

Ahmed pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods. He admitted his company handled almost $1.5 million worth of items since September 2012.

Officials said the phony merchandise bore trademarks from Samsung and Apple, and fake UL quality certification.

